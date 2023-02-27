Bollywood and cricket go hand in hand, and the story has been the same for decades now. Cricketers and film stars go back a long way and have often hit headlines together. Not many remember that Bollywood’s evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit and former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja were the power couple at the peak of their career in the 1990s.

Reports suggest that love blossomed between the two when they met at a photo shoot. Reportedly, this was around the time when Ajay was trying to venture into Bollywood and Madhuri even tried to help him by recommending his name to producers. But they drifted apart when Ajay’s name cropped up in the match-fixing controversy. Ajay’s fledgling cricketing career ultimately affected his personal life as well.

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most beloved actresses in Bollywood. In her career spanning over 35 years, Madhuri has delivered films like Khal Nayak, Tezaab, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Dil Toh Paagal Hai and Dil among others. She went on to marry Dr Shriram Nene in 1999 and relocated to the US. The couple welcomed their first child, son Arin, in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

On the other hand, Ajay Jadeja was one of the most prominent Indian cricketers of the 1990s. Interestingly, he belonged to the Nawanagar royal family in Gujarat.

Considered one of the best fielders in the Indian team at his time, Ajay cultivated a huge fan base through his exploits on the field. Fans still remember his memorable knock in the 1996 Cricket World Cup quarter-final against Pakistan. However, Ajay’s career was hampered after he was embroiled in the match-fixing controversy alongside Mohammad Azharuddin.

He was banned for five years for his role in the whole episode. His five-year ban was eventually lifted by the Delhi High Court in January 2003.

