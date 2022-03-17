Madhuri Dixit Prays Arin ‘Soars High’ As Her Son Celebrates 19th Birthday; Karisma Kapoor, Farah Khan Send Wishes

Bollywood actress made her OTT debut recently with Netflix’s The Fame Game. The Kalank actress who is ageing like a fine wine is an avid social media user, and she often shares tids and bits of her personal and professional life by posting intriguing pictures and videos. The actress who is very close to her family never leaves a chance to make her loved ones feel special. Maintaining the trajectory, Madhuri took to Instagram on Thursday and penned a sweet birthday wish for her elder son Arin Nene as he completed another trip around the sun.

Along with the post, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress shared an all smiles picture of herself and her son Arin as they pose for a selfie under the sky. She also penned down a sweet birthday note writing, “Happy Birthday Arin. Now that you have spread your wings, soar as high as you can. Believe in yourself & be the best you can. Enjoy the many adventures life will offer you, we will always love you and cheer you on. Wish you the best in everything you do. Love ❤️ 💕 Mom#HappyBirthday #BirthdayBoy #MotherSonLove."

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and sent birthday greetings. Sailing the same boat was filmmaker Farah Khan, as she wrote, “Happy birthday Arin❤️," Karisma Kapoor too send birthday wishes saying, “Happy birthday Arin @madhuridixitnene @arin.nene."

Speaking about Karisma and Madhuri, the two recently bumped into each other during a shoot.The Hero No 1 actress took to Instagram and shared a photo that sees the two actresses sharing a hug while smiling for the camera. Karisma is dressed in a colorful pantsuit while Madhuri looks gorgeous in a saree.. Sharing this pic, Karisma wrote, “Look who I bumped into at the studio my all-time fav MDji #memoriesandmagic."

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they gushed over the duo’s sweet picture. While one fan wrote, “Pure magic DIL TU PAGAL HAI,"another chimed in writing, “The best duo." A third social media user commented, “Remember…dil to pagal hai ."

Meanwhile, talking about work front, Madhuri Dixit is currently basking in the success of the recently released web series The Fame Game. It sees the actress playing the character of Anamika Anand, a Bollywood icon. She goes missing, sparking a police probe that gradually reveals the hidden layers of her life.

