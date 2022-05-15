Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: Dhak Dhak Girl’s Five Iconic Looks From Her Movies

Madhuri Dixit made her way into our hearts in the 90s, and continues to rule us ever since. She knows how to pull off fashion looks with elan, dance with grace and give the most stunning expressions. Over the years, she has continued to charm us with her evergreen beauty and there is something about her that leaves us in awe every time we look at her. On her birthday, a round-up of our top 5 favourite and most iconic looks worn by the Dhak Dhak girl.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

This film is a cult classic and has been loved by all for years. Everything about this movie is timeless and classic but one thing etched in our minds is a picture of Madhuri looking gorgeous in a deep purple drape. The saree drape, the styling, her makeup and just every detail of the look is just unforgettable. This look is an absolute winner and hence, tops the list.

Aaja Nachle

Madhuri made a stellar comeback with this song after taking a good chunk of time off from films. In this song choreographed by late Saroj Khan, Madhuri moves gracefully like a peacock and looks beautiful in the deep blue look as her moves weave magic.

Dil To Pagal Hai

Madhuri knows how to make heads turn and with this movie she set trends for years to come. From every girl wanting to dress like her to setting major fashion goals, Madhuri did it all. One timeless look from this film had to be her pure white chiffon dress that had set the temperature soaring. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that look and can still make eyes pop and hearts stop when donned the Madhuri way.

Tezaab

Ek, Do, Teen and magic. This iconic look with a bandana, cropped blouse and a panelled skirt will be etched in everyone’s memory. It is unmissable and has a life and trend of its own. This look has a separate fan base and can literally cause an uproar. It was all things, hot, fashionable and trendy back then and even now.

Khalnayak

Choli ke peeche kya hai? Madhuri ka Jalwa. Madhuri can set the stage on fire and this performance is a testimony to that. She proved herself with the massive blockbuster. And her look shook the desi fashion world. With a typical Rajasthani attire, Madhuri rocked the traditional look yet kept it up to date and made it irrelevant for the time and pulled it off so effortlessly.

