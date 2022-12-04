Madhuri Dixit Dances to Viral Song 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja'; Unhappy Fans Say 'This Is Cringe'

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is breaking the internet with her breathtaking dance moves to the viral remixed song, Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja. Last month, a young Pakistani woman, Ayesha, grooved to this song at her wedding reception and a video of the same went insanely viral.

Now, Madhuri has attempted to replicate the same beautiful steps, and needless to say, she has totally aced it. The actress, cladded in a sheer beaded sari, grooved to the tune in her vanity van. While her fans loved her performance. A section of the internet seemed disappointed. One user wrote, “Today’s generation will never know what a dancer you are. This is cringe. Plz do not fall prey to cheap social media jigs." Another one said, “No don’t do this. Please be an inspiration. Let us not give JUNK. Please lead by example." “You are better then her in fact you are best then why are you copying her," a third user said.

Earlier when Ali Zafar’s ‘Sajaniya’ became viral on social media, Madhuri had posted a video of her grooving to the song. Later, Ali made a reel remix giving his reaction. The song was released in 2006, but it took over Instagram and become one of its most popular audios a few months back. Ali tagged Madhuri in the caption without adding any sentences to it.

Meanwhile, it’s not just video of Madhuri Dixit dancing to ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja’ going viral on the internet. Ayesha’s video was recreated by many. The Pakistani girl’s dance moves on social media had fans incredibly pleased. After being released on Instagram, the performance’s video quickly gained widespread popularity. The video shows the people sitting behind her, transfixed by Ayesha’s graceful movements. Here’s the viral video featuring Ayesha in a loose-fit kurta and pants for those who haven’t seen it yet.

The clip clearly went viral, with over 15 million views in just a few days after it was posted online. Instagram users were also quick to respond in the comments section, praising Ayesha’s dance moves and attitude.

