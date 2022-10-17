Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene Share Special Posts On 23rd Wedding Anniversary; Raja Kumari Wishes Them

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene are celebrating their 23rd marriage anniversary on Monday, October 17. To mark the special occasion, Dr Nene shared a rare throwback photo featuring himself and Madhuri. While doing so, Dr Nene also penned a heart-warming note for his lady love that is melting umpteen hearts on social media. Keeping their best traditional game forward, Madhuri aces a grey cotton saree, while Dr Nene looks dapper in a kurta set.

Smiling ear-to-ear, the couple holds each other’s hands such as promising each other a life filled with happiness. While sharing the picture, Dr Nene quoted Aristotle, “Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies," before openly professing his love for Madhuri. He feels grateful to be Madhuri’s partner while stating he is proud of the life they’ve built together.

Raja Kumari took to the comments section to wish her fav couple. She wrote, “Happy Anniversary to my favorite couple! Love you both ❤️."

Dr Nene wrote, “Happy 23rd Anniversary to my beautiful wife aka my heart, my soul, and my life! Every year my love for you keeps growing as we continue together on this wonderful journey of life. I am so grateful for you and the life that we have built together. Here’s to many more years of love, happiness, and adventures. I love you so much, babe!" Take a look at the post below:

Madhuri too shared a portrait of her and hubby Sriram on social media to send anniversary wishes to the ‘love of her life.’

It was back in 1999 when Madhuri Dixit tied the knot with Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles. The ceremony was organised at Madhuri’s elder brother’s residence in California. Media reports claim that Dr. Nene was completely unaware of Madhuri Dixit’s celebrity status and had never watched any of her films when they first met each other. Following the wedding, Madhuri Dixit relocated to Denver, Colorado for a decade. The couple shares two sons, Arin born in 2003, and Ryan born in 2005. It was in 2011 when Dixit moved back to Mumbai and made her comeback in the acting world.

On the professional front, Madhuri will next feature in Anand Tiwari’s Maja Ma, which is a quintessential story of a middle-aged housewife, whose fame for being a dancer and a cook, threatens her peaceful life.

