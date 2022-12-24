Madhuri Dixit Drops Pics With Anil Kapoor on His 66th Birthday, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Wish Actor

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating his birthday today, December 24. The senior actor turned 66 today, and fans from all over the world have sent him birthday greetings. Posts wishing Bollywood's Mr India a happy birthday have taken over social media. Anil Kapoor's family members also shared their sweet messages online.

Several other celebrities penned heartfelt birthday wishes for Anil Kapoor. Anupam Kher shared throwback pictures and penned a note. He wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest Anil Kapoor! I have no idea when we became friends! But I am thankful that we did! From our first award together to being funny, stubborn, compassionate, emotional, and laid back, to using cuss words for instant communication! We do it effortlessly! Because that is what friendship is all about”.

Hrithik Roshan shared his birthday greetings on Twitter and called the veteran actor an inspiration. “Happy birthday to an inspiration that has only grown to reach heights never reached before by anyone. You Sir are relentless and incredible! Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor,” Hrithik tweeted.

Kareena Kapoor also dropped her wishes for “one of her most favourite people”. She shared a monochrome picture of the actor where he’s seen giving some intense looks.

Madhuri Dixit wished her co-star in many films and asked him to “keep bringing the energy”. The actress has shared a string of pictures and decorated it with flowers and other sweet things.

Vicky Kaushal shared a black-and-white picture of the actor which is from one of his photoshoots. Along with the picture, Vicky wrote, “Happy birthday Anil Kapoor sir! Wishing you the best year ahead”.

Neetu Kapoor wished her “most favourite co-star” on his 66th birthday by sharing a BTS picture from the sets of Jug Jug Jeeyo.

Shilpa Shetty penned a sweet birthday wish for Anil Kapoor. She added a candid picture and added balloons, confetti and much more. Happy birthday, Anil Kapoor. Here’s to the curious case of Anil Kapoor. Wishing you love, happiness, success and all in abundance always.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

