Madhuri Dixit Hugs, Kisses Bharti's Baby Bump on Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor recently appeared on the reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan to promote their Netflix show, The Fame Game. In a promo video released by Voot, Madhuri Dixit can be seen kissing the baby bump of comedian and Hunarbaaz host Bharti Singh.

In the video shared by Voot, Madhuri is seen walking onto the stage after a performance.

“Aap teeno ko kisiki nazar na lage (No evil eye shall fall on you)," Madhuri Dixit told the contestants on stage. She then took a few currencies and made a gesture to ward off the evil eye, as is customary in Hinduism. “Lao beta (Give it to me)," Bharti remarked as Madhuri handed the money to one of the participants.

Madhuri then rushed over to Bharti, she hugged and kissed Bharti’s baby bump and said, “Aapko bhi nazar na lage (No bad eye shall fall on you either)". Bharti giggled and looked at Harsh and said “Awwwwww. How sweet." Parineeti Chopra, who is also a judge on the show, beamed at Madhuri Dixit’s sweet gesture. Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty judge the show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, along with Parineeti.

Bharti and Harsh announced the pregnancy last December. The comedian shared the news to her fans and followers on her YouTube channel, LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa, by uploading a video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale hai. The couple got married in a small ceremony in Goa on December 3, 2017.

Meanwhile, Madhuri recently made her OTT debut with the series The Fame Game, on Netflix. Madhuri plays Anamika Anand, a Bollywood icon who goes missing, sparking a police probe that gradually reveals the hidden layers of her life and stardom.

Sri Rao has created the show, directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli. Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, and Muskkaan Jaferi also star in The Fame Game. The series aired on Netflix on February 25.

