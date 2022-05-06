Madhuri Dixit Mesmerises Us With Her Charm in Raja Kumari's New Song 'Made In India'; Watch

Indian-American rapper, songwriter, and singer Raja Kumari dropped her new song “Made in India" on Friday. Kumari is paying tribute to Indian culture and heritage through her song. The song is an interpolation of Alisha Chinai’s 1995 chartbuster “Made in India".

Well, magic is bound to happen when two queens unite. Intentioned as an anthem for Indians worldwide, Made In India is the Grammy-nominated artist’s collaboration with Metro Shoes. The RK X Metro synapse has been the talk of the music scene since its trailer dropped.

The anthem has been sung and written by Raja Kumari. Symbolising the power of solidarity among women, the song captures Raja Kumari and Madhuri in their Indian elements. Superbly curated glamourous is the theme of their look in the released song that stands for a new India and the spirit of Indians across the globe.

Raja Kumari says, “I’m excited and grateful that Made In India is out now. This has been a dream collaboration. The reaction and love that I got for the trailer were unprecedented. Working with so many like-minded ladies to create something that will probably withstand the test of time is an unparalleled thrill. Big love to Madhuri for devoting her stardust to this song."

Made In India is now available on all streaming platforms. The song is part of an EP that will be announced soon.

Before releasing the song, Raja Kumari had shared how working with Madhuri was a dream come true for her. She wrote on Instagram, “For me…MD has and will always be the epitome of Indian style, beauty, and grace. I’ve met a lot of people in my life, but no one as humble and as genuinely beautiful as @madhuridixitnene."

