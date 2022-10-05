Madhuri Dixit: My Husband Support What I Do, But Women Are Taken for Granted Even Today

While Bollywood movies are still dominated by male heroes, in recent years we have also seen many female characters become the backbone of the story and steal the show with their amazing portrayal.

Madhuri Dixit, who has been in the industry for almost four decades who will be seen in her upcoming film Maja Ma believes that women even today are represented in a certain way in the society, “To a large extent, I agree that women are boxed as someone’s daughter, wife or mother and that is the identity. But a woman has her own identity and the ambitions that have taken a backseat because women are fulfilling all these other roles. Women are taken for granted even today. I remember Indra Nooyi in one of her speeches said that one day she got a call saying while coming back home, get milk (laughs)."

At the same time, The Fame Game actor feels representation of women in cinema is improving with time, “It is a patriarchal society but there is a lot of improvement. My husband (Dr Sririam Nene) is supporting what I am doing. Female actors are not slotted into stereotypes. The roles are written with an open mind where women are treated as human beings and not just props. The credit goes to the writers who are building stories around a woman being the central protagonist. It is a great time to be in the industry."

Apart from Dixit, we have seen a lot of her contemporaries including Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon, Ayesha Jhulka among others who have branched out to more character-driven stories.

Madhuri says she feels happy how they are reigning the streaming platforms, “As actors we are enjoying what we are doing. We love our craft and we will continue to do so. All of us are doing some wonderful work because we are going forward in life and are true to ourselves on screen as well. I am fortunate I’m getting these many roles and I am enjoying it."

Dixit is playing the role of Pallavi Patel, a middle-class woman in Maja Ma whose life changes completely due to a secret that she had kept hidden. The film also features Srishti Shrivastava, Barkha Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, and Rajit Kapur in pivotal roles. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film will start streaming on Prime Video starting October 6.

