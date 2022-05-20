Madhuri Dixit on 'Tezaab' Remake: 'How Does It Matter If I'm Okay With It?' | Exclusive

The 1988 film Tezaab which gave Madhuri Dixit her breakthrough role, is all set to have a remake. Film producer Murad Khetani, who has backed films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Thadam Hindi remake, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, among others, recently acquired the rights to remake the N Chandra directorial. The original film also starred Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Chunky Panday in lead roles. Khetani said that he would adapt the story to “modern times".

Now, in an exclusive conversation with us, Madhuri, 55, has reacted to the news about the Tezaab remake. “I haven’t really got the time to react but how does it matter if I am okay with it? Someone is making the film and art is open to interpretation and if he (Murad Khetani) has another way of doing it then that’s his creativity."

Citing an example of her recent collaboration with singer Raja Kumari for the song Made In India which is said to be an interpolation of Alisha Chinai’s hit 1995 song Made In India, she added, “Art is open for interpretation. In the past, we have seen many songs that have their own covers, and people add their own creativity to them. Recently Raja Kumari just came up with her interpolation Made in India (originally sung by Alisha Chinai) which features me. She has given her own twist, ideas, and feelings and what she thinks about Made in India because she has grown up in the USA but has her heart in India."

Tezaab was released almost 34 years ago and earned cult status over the years. Madhuri Dixit’s dance number “Ek Do Teen" from the film continues to be a huge hit amongst the cinelovers.

Madhuri, who celebrated her birthday on May 15, dropped a new single as a return gift to her fans. Titled ‘Tu Hai Mera,’ it is her second single after her debut song ‘Candle’ which was released in 2021.

Talking about the song, she said, “The song is dedicated to all my fans who have supported me over the years. It’s time I gave them the love that I have got from them and I continue to get. I thought what better day than my birthday to release it."

