Madhuri Dixit Presents Second Single Tu Hai Mera On Her 55th Birthday; Watch

Madhuri Dixit gave her fans a special birthday treat by releasing her second single titled ‘Tu Hai Mera’ today, as the actress celebrates her 55th birthday.

After the stupendous success of her first single ‘Candle’, which was dedicated to all the frontline workers during Covid times, the diva released her second title ‘Tu Hai Mera’ on her birthday. The new single is an expression of her love for her fans.

The song instantly connects with the audiences and the choreography and lyrics make it an instant hit. Expressing her love for her fans she says, “My fans are a huge part of my journey their support means everything to me. Tu Hai Mera is my love letter to my fans thanking them for all their encouragement over the years. They are my biggest strength."

Sharing a glimpse of the song, The Fame Game actress wrote, “Thanks for all your amazing birthday wishes. Wanted to thank all of you for all the love you have shown me today and throughout time. Here’s my return gift: presenting #TuHaiMera. To many more years together!" Check out the song here:

Produced by Madhuri Dixit, Dr. Shriram Nene and RnM Moving Pictures Pvt Ltd, with Executive Producer Gaurav Chawla, the song is written, and sung by Madhuri Dixit. The song was in collaboration with Raja Kumari, Narinder Singh, and a team in LA and Mumbai. Directed by Charit Desai, director of photography by Adil Afsarz, the artists and repertoire is done by Sat Bisla. Legal is Charley Londono.

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in The Fame Game, which also marked her OTT debut. It was loved by one and all and trended on No. 1 spot in Netflix for days. The actress will next be seen in Maja Maa. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the project will also star Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Rajit Kapur, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava and Simone Singh. It will release on Amazon Prime.

