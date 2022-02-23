Madhuri Dixit Reveals People Ask Her To Not Make Instagram Reels Since She Is a Big Star

Madhuri Dixit ruled the Hindi cinema in the 90s with her flamboyant dance moves and acting skills. The 54-year-old actress is all set to make her Netflix debut with the upcoming web series The Fame Game where she plays a superstar who goes missing. The drama thriller is written by Sri Rao, while Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli are attached as directors. The Fame Game also stars Sanjay Kapoor, and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles.

In recent years, Madhuri has judged several dance reality shows and often gives a glimpse into her personal life via Instagram. However, her frequent use of social media, especially Instagram Reels, seems to concern some people. Speaking to The Indian Express, Madhuri said, “There are times when people have told me doing certain things won’t suit me because ‘I am a big star,’ like doing reels, etc. But how does that matter? You should do what you want to do. I enjoy what I do, so I keep doing it, that too quite passionately.."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Produced by Karan Johar, the Fame Game features Madhuri in the role of Anamika Anand, a Bollywood icon who goes missing. The protagonist’s missing case kickstarts a police investigation that slowly unravels facets of her life and stardom. Sanjay plays the role of Madhuri’s onscreen husband, while Manav plays Madhuri’s colleague.

In her recent interview to The Indian Express, Madhuri also opened up about her own tryst with stardom and said, “By and large my life has been quite good, and never really had to pay a big price for my fame, because that’s the way I’ve treated it. For me, fame is just the byproduct of what I do. Every morning I am excited that I am going to face the camera, that I am going to play a certain character and do this scene or that. That’s what excites me."

The Fame Game will be streaming on Netflix from February 25.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.