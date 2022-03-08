Madhuri Dixit Reveals People Told Her She 'Doesn't Look Like A Heroine'

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is currently basking the success of her Netflix series ‘The Fame Game’. The actress whose career spans more than three decades in a recent interview recalled what she was told when she entered the film industry. Madhuri revealed that “people used to say that I don’t look like a heroine." Madhuri, however, later became of the most successful female actors of Bollywood, delivering multiple hits in her career.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Madhuri revealed what all she faced when she entered the film industry. She said, “People used to say that I don’t look like a heroine because I was a very young girl, from Maharashtrian root, very petite. Everybody has those myths that what should a heroine should look like. There was a little bit that I had to face. My mother was very strong lady, she said you do good work and you will get recognition. I have always followed her advice, she said success milega toh baaki sab log bhool jayenge (if you find success, people will forget everything else)."

The legendary actress made her acting debut in 1984 with the film Abodh, which also marked Bengali actor Tapas Paul’s Bollywood debut. She later shot to fame after the release of Tezaab in 1988, which also starred actor Anil Kapoor in the lead role. Madhuri firmed her position in the industry by acting in films such as Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Koyla, Anjaam, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Saajan, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Dil Tera Aashiq and many more.

Madhuri made her debut on the digital platform with The Fame Game alongside actor Sanjay Kapoor. The series which is streaming on Netflix, tells the story of a Bollywood star named Anamika Anand (essayed by Madhuri), who goes missing, while every person in her life has a secret of their own, making them a suspect.

It also features Lakshvir Saran, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Suhasini Mulay and is created by Sri Rao. Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli have helmed the eight-episode series and it is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

