Madhuri Dixit Says She Felt ‘Tongue-tied’ Upon Meeting This Legendary Actor

Admired for both her acting and sartorial finesse, Madhuri Dixit is a timeless diva who always engages and entertains her fandom via social media. Be it vacation photos with her family, Reels, or her stunning fashion statements, the veteran star doesn’t fail to amaze with quirky content.

Speaking of which, on Friday, Madhuri Dixit walked her fans through her journey of “firsts" in a special video. What stole the limelight was her reaction to being asked about her first star-struck moment. Wondering who left Madhuri Dixit star-struck?

In the quirky video, the Bollywood star revealed that it was Amitabh Bachchan who left her completely stoked when the two met each other for the first time. “I was really tongue-tied," she said.

Apart from this, Madhuri Dixit also unveiled yet another intriguing fact about her dream of becoming an actress in the same reel. She explained how her passion for pursuing a career in acting came about to be after she completed shooting a movie. Prior to that, acting as a profession was an option for Madhuri.

Her rounds of firsts also included a cheerful memory of her teenage days. Travelling down memory lane, Madhuri recalled how her father taught her how to drive a car. Take a look at the video below:

Just hours ago, Madhuri Dixit paid a special tribute to her husband Shriram Nene on the special occasion of Doctor’s Day. Sharing a stunning photo of the duo, Madhuri wrote, “On the occasion of Doctors Day, I’d like to acknowledge all of you soldiers with your white coats for all your dedication. The testing moments through the span of your career are uncomfortable but it’s all worth when you save lives #HappyDoctorsDay (Sic)."

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit has been absent from the silver screen after the release of her 2019 film Kalank. However, earlier this year, she made her web series debut in Bejoy Nambiar’s The Fame Game. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the web show premiered on Netflix in the month of February. Apart from this, Madhuri was also seen on the judge panel of the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane Season 3.

