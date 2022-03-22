Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene Shift To Their New High-Rise Apartment In Worli; Details Inside

Madhuri Dixit is currently basking in the success of her recent show The Fame Game. After leaving her fans awestruck with her performance in the show, the actor is now trending on social media for buying an apartment in Worli. She has surprised her fans with her extravagant purchase. She has recently moved into her new house, a high-rise apartment on the 29th floor with a sea-view at Worli, reported Pinkvilla.

Earlier, in November, it was reported that the actor has leased the apartment for three years and she’ll be paying a huge rent of Rs. 12 lakhs for it every month. As per a Money Control report, Madhuri and Shriram Nene have taken the property, which measures 5,500 square feet and is on the 29th floor of the Indiabulls Blu building in Worli, on lease.

Now, in a conversation with entertainment news portal Pinkvilla, interior designer Apoorva Shroff revealed the details about the design of the house. Taking about the expectations of her clients, Madhuri and Shriram, she said that they wanted a quick makeover of the house by keeping it simple, sober, and yet having the versatility in it. Further, she talked about the challenges she faced during the whole designing process.

Apoorva pointed out that with less amount of time she had on her hand, she had to transform the house by giving it a completely new look. Apart from that, she also struggled to convince the couple to step out of their comfort zone and experiment with various colour palettes and designs.

However, she felt the overall experience was good as both Madhuri and Shriram are “down to earth." As quoted by Pinkvilla, Apoorva said, “Honestly, I was surprised by how down to earth they were and how practical their requests were. The only constraint as such was the timeline."

According to Apoorva, the apartment gives a view of the city’s skyline. It not only lights up the apartment with the sunshine during the day, but it also gives a starry feel to it during the night when the city lights peep through the glass windows.

