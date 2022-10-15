Madhuri Dixit Starrer Fame Game to Not Have Season 2? Director Bejoy Nambiar Has This to Say | Exclusive

Madhuri Dixit had made a fantastic web debut with The Fame Game. The thriller drama series helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli also starred Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay, Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi in prominent roles. Post its release, it had been one of the most watched shows on Netflix. Fans had eagerly been awaiting to see what the second season would have in store, since the first season ended in a cliff-hanger.

However, their hopes were shattered when reports started doing the rounds that the makers have shelved the second season. Now, during an exclusive interview, we asked director Bejoy Nambiar about the truth of these reports.

Advertisement

Talking to us, Bejoy refrained from commenting on this topic. He simply replied, “I would not like to comment on it at all because it’s the job of the showrunners and the production house. They should be the ones saying and giving an update. I have no clue about it. I have not been informed of anything- whether it’s happening or not. So I think the right people to answer are definitely the showrunner as well as the production house."

A report earlier had stated that the OTT platform Netflix has thought of scrapping the second season for the lack of good content for the second part. However, the same report also claimed that there are chances the show would be revived.

The Fame Game was about superstar Anamika Anand, played by Madhuri Dixit, who goes missing all of a sudden. As the search for her is on, the problems in her seemingly perfect life unravels slowly. Madhuri Dixit was recently seen in the Amazon Prime film, Maja Ma. Bejoy Nambiar, on the other hand, recently saw his 2018 film, Dobaara, airing on TV for the first time, on Zindagi channel.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here