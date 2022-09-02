Madhuri Dixit Starrer the Fame Game’s Second Season Cancelled? Here’s What We Know

Madhuri Dixit starrer The Fame Game was a massive success. The thriller drama series that was helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli also starred Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay, Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi in prominent roles. Since the web series garnered such positive responses from the viewers and critics alike, eager fans were quite stoked about the second season. Now in the latest turn of events, OTT streaming giant Netflix has reportedly shelved the second season from its catalogue.

According to a source close to Bollywood Hungama, “The Fame Game season 2 was set to commence towards the end of this year. However, now Netflix India has dropped the show from its catalogue essentially cancelling season 2 of the show."

The source also revealed the reasons behind the cancellation could be anything from dearth of amazing content and extravagant production budget. The source stated, “Given the way things have been progressing and more filmmakers and content creators approaching OTT platforms, Netflix and the likes have a vast array to choose from. As for cancelling The Fame Game season 2, the reasons could be anything from lack of good content to production budgets. In fact, since season 1 did so well, ideally Netflix would be looking to up the game with The Fame Game season 2. But with the show being dropped it looks like the content wasn’t up to the mark."

However, the source added that there might be a silver lining to this sabbatical as the makers can work their way around the pitfalls for the second season to go on floors. It explained, “The show still have a chance of reviving the project. “Though Netflix India has dropped the show for now, if in case it was the content, the same can be reworked and adjusted. Once done, the second season can be reviewed by the OTT platform and even re-added to their catalogue. Right now, Netflix is concentrating on expanding a catalogue that features good content that will appeal and connect with the mass audience in India."

The Fame Game highlighted the fictional story of India’s most famous actress Anamika Anand (played by Madhuri Dixit) who goes missing and the search for her chips away at the flawless facade of her life and family, revealing painful truths.

