Madhuri Dixit Talks About Her Recent Film Maja Ma, Calls It 'Journey of Evolution'

Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 6 and gained mixed reviews from the audience. The underlying thought-provoking message in the film, makes one see various nuances of relationships from a new lens. The narrative begins with a series of innocuous events that eventually lead up to the key protagonist, Pallavi Patel, played by Madhuri Dixit, unintentionally coming out of the closet, challenging societal norms and inadvertently jeopardizing her son’s upcoming engagement. Even as her reality places her at crossroads with her family and puts all the relationships she had nurtured over the years in jeopardy, we see her stay strong to her convictions and true to herself and her own identity.

Excited about the response that the movie has been receiving, Madhuri Dixit recently shared that the film is a ‘journey of revolution’. “Maja Ma proves that the era of boxing people and characters is over. Pallavi’s sexual orientation is just one of the many facets of her identity. She is much more than that – a brilliant dancer, a doting mother, a friend and above all, a human being who can inspire others around her. The storyline depicts a journey of evolution and Pallavi’s character showcases that journey with a myriad of emotions and feelings – ranging from confusion, fear, to acceptance and courage to accept one’s own true identity," she said.

“This movie is about love, family and acceptance, but all of it is said without being preachy. In a way, Maja Ma encourages people to not be judgmental and embrace others for who they are," Madhuri added.

Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra; directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, Maja Ma is a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colorful Indian wedding. Warm and funny, this light-hearted yet thought-provoking drama with unexpected twists and turns, features Madhuri Dixit in the lead, in a never-seen-before role. It boasts of an ensemble cast including Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chadha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

