Madhuri Dixit To Yami Gautam And Shefali Shah: Actresses Who Won Audiences' Hearts With Their OTT Performances

The first half of 2022 has given us some content-driven films and web series which were headlined by women of great substance who took over the half-year unlike nobody else. Whether it was Shefali Shah in Jalsa or Yami Gautam in A Thursday, several actresses impressed everyone with their on-screen avatars. While talking about these, how can one forget about Madhuri Dixit’s OTT debut with The Fame Game which was again widely loved by the audience? Here are some of the strong female-centric roles on OTT platforms that took over our first half of the year:

Madhuri Dixit in Fame Game

The Fame Game puts the spotlight on the glamour and struggles of Anamika Anand’s played by the versatile actress Madhuri Dixit navigating through the many roles that she plays off-screen. The slow pace of the show is covered by Madhuri Dixit’s flawless acting, she effortlessly transitions from playing an ambitious diva to a protective mother.

Yami Gautam in A Thursday

Yami Gautam starrer revived the narrative of a thriller in Bollywood today. Her portrayal of Naina reflected the trauma of every single woman who has been mistreated by society. It is one of the spectacular and gripping thrillers which will keep you glued to the seats till the end. A Thursday is a much-needed masterpiece with a strong social message regarding crimes that are still prevalent in Indian society.

Shefali Shah in Jalsa

Packed with incredible performance, Shefali Shah starrer Jalsa leaves the viewers satisfied. It has a very captivating storyline of two women in their 40s both, brave and vulnerable despite all odds stacked against them. Shefali Shah as Ruksana seamlessly fits into her character as the beloved housemaid that tends to everyone like her own family. The actress dishes out a sublime performance with minimal dialogue and letting her eyes speak more than ever.

Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan

Deepika played a young Mumbaikar Alisha in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, who cheats on her boyfriend to have an affair with her cousin’s fiance. Deepika played a deeply layered and nuanced character in the film. While the film received mixed reviews, some people also called it Deepika’s career’s finest performance.

Fatima Sana Shaikh in Modern Love

In Modern Love Mumbai, which is the Hindi spin-off of a popular US anthology, Raat Rani depicts the story of Lalzari played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and her journey towards self-acceptance and self-love by breaking the shackles of societal norms.

