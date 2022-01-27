Madhuri Dixit's OTT Debut Series Finding Anamika is Now Called The Fame Game, to Release Feb 25 on Netflix

Bollywood icon Anamika Anand has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade? In a world of glitz, glamour and fame - the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred. ‘The Fame Game’ (formerly known as Finding Anamika) will take us into the world of superstar Anamika played by the evergreen, ever-gorgeous Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the series marks her streaming debut and we cannot wait for what it has in store. The Fame Game will be released on February 25 on Netflix!

The actress shared the first look on Instagram, with the caption, “Ajnabi si hai uski duniya. Ankahi si hai uski kahani. Par ab woh aa rahi hai apni kahani lekar duniya ke samne. ‘The Fame Game’ series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix!"

Advertisement

The Fame Game brings together Sri Rao as the showrunner and writer and Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli as directors. It is all set to take us on a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of the actress’s life revealing hidden truths and painful lies. The family drama also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, Muskkaan Jaferi.

At Tudum, the global fan event hosted by Netflix last year, the first look of the Madhuri Dixit-fronted drama was shared. It was called Finding Anamika back then. Karan Johar had announced the series in December 2019. Madhuri’s last film outing was in Johar’s production Kalank, which released in April 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.