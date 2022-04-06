Madhuri Dixit’s Husband Shriram Nene Now Owns an Electric Vehicle, Shares His Experience

Actress Madhuri Dixit’s husband and doctor Shriram Nene, on Tuesday, became the proud owner of an electric vehicle in India. After being in complete awe of the car, Nene dropped a video on his official Instagram account and announced the big news. While giving a glimpse of his latest car, he also penned down a long note explaining the features and benefits of having an electric vehicle.

He began his caption by informing all that he has received the delivery of his first electric vehicle and is completely impressed by it. He wrote, “I am so impressed with the car, the charging infrastructure, and the ride.” Through his captions, Nene also addressed the technology of the vehicle and his experience of being the owner of one such futuristic vehicle. He added, “The user experience is amazing and complete with the latest apps and tracking and comes with a home charger. And all for a reasonable price.”

Nene took the opportunity to explain the need for such low-maintenance vehicles in a country like ours. He wrote, “More importantly, it has zero emissions, built and designed in India, reduces our reliance on foreign oil, and improves the whole equation.” Last but not the least, he went on to ask his fans to try the vehicle ones and said that it is worth a ride. He concluded by saying, “You guys have to try it. Did I mention that there is superb charging infrastructure in Mumbai! Welcome to tomorrow, today!”

Take a look at the video here:

Needless to say, the comment sections were flooded with several netizens congratulating him on his special day. This isn’t the first time that he has talked about an electric vehicle. Time and again, Nene has advocated the need to increase the number of electric vehicles on Indian roads, as it “reduces reliance on fossil fuels.” On January 14 he dropped a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Even in Mumbai, it’s possible to have an electric future. Got to try out a few of them. The question is, when will it become the broader reality? What’s clear is it will cut emissions and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.”

What are your views about electric vehicles? And how are you contributing to saving the planet?

