Madhuri Dixit’s Maja Ma to Debut on This OTT Platform on Oct 6

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has not had any original Indian movie release on its platform to date. However, that is soon going to change with the original film Maja Ma, the world premiere of which was announced on Wednesday, September 15. The movie stars Madhuri Dixit, who will be appearing in OTT-based content for the second time. Madhuri Dixit had previously made her OTT debut through the Netflix web series The Fame Game earlier this year. Maja Ma will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 6.

The announcement was made by the official Twitter handle of the streaming giant, which referred to Madhuri Dixit as the dancing diva, who would surely take away the mid-week blues.

According to Amazon Prime, the Anand Tiwari film will be a family-friendly comedy set against the festive backdrop of a traditional festival and a traditional, vibrant Indian wedding. Madhuri Dixit will be seen sharing screen space with the talented Gajraj Rao for the first time in Maja Ma. Other cast members of the film include Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

Being the first Amazon original Indian film, there is a lot riding on the performance of the movie across 240 countries and territories, which would affect the production of more Amazon originals from India.

“It was a logical step for us to start producing our own original movies here in India because we feel it gives us another way to provide our clients with engaging, immersive entertainment. The first of many Original Movies that will debut right on our service is Maja Ma.

“We also find this film to be noteworthy since it features a strong female lead who is expertly depicted on screen by Madhuri Dixit, who is nothing short of a legend," said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video to an entertainment portal.

Director Anand Tiwari said that the audience demands fresh content nowadays with a modernistic approach instead of the usual formulaic plot and that Maja Ma would give them the variation they want.

