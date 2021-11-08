Madhuri Dixit's Son Ryan Donates His Hair to the Cancer Society; Shilpa Shetty Applauds

On the occasion of National Cancer Day on Sunday, November 7, Madhuri Dixit too to Instagram to share that her younger son Ryan chose to donate his hair for cancer patients. She shared a video where Ryan’s hair can be seen cut off and shared a note explaining why he chose to do so. She said that Ryan felt heartbroken seeing people who were undergoing chemotherapy for cancer and took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society. She also added that it took him almost 2 years to grow the required length of hair.

The post read, “NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES….. But mine did On the occasion of National Cancer Day, I would like to share something really special. Ryan felt heartbroken seeing several folks who were undergoing chemo for cancer. With everything they go through, they lose their hair. My son took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society. We as parents were thrilled with his decision. As per guidelines, it took him almost 2 years to grow the required length of hair. And this was the final step. Here we are today standing proud. @drneneofficial."

Several Bollywood celebrities took to the comment section to praise Ryan’s deeds. Actress Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Such a beautiful thought ♥️Bless him ." Dia Mirza dropped a couple of emojis in the comment section.

Actress Monisha Koirala who is a cancer survivor also shared her old pictures with a positive note. She wrote, “On this National Cancer Awareness Day, I want to wish everyone who is going through this arduous journey of cancer treatment, a lot of love and success. “I know the journey is tough, but you are tougher than that." I want to pay my respects to those who succumbed to it and celebrate it with those who conquered it..We need to spread the awareness on the disease and all the stories that are filled with hope need to be told and retold. Lets be kind to ourselves and to the world. I’d pray for everyones health and wellbeing. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit, on the work front was judging the dance reality show Super Dancer 4. She was last seen in the Bollywood film Kalank that also starred Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kiara Advani. She will also be making her OTT debut with a thriller series. It will also star Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul.

