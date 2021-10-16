Madhurima Tuli on How Bigg Boss 'Frying Pan Incident' with Vishal Aditya Singh Affected Her Career

Actress Madhurima Tuli’s infamous fights in Bigg Boss led to work offers getting slim once she exited the house, she has revealed in one of her recent interviews. Madhurima, whose ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh was a co-contestant on Bigg Boss 13, was seen getting physically violent and verbally abusive during the show during her not-so-best moments inside the house. The Kumkum Bhagya actress said an image of her was formed after the show and she has been getting slowly out of it. Madhurima also mentioned that she does not regret her decision of participating in Bigg Boss.

She told ETimes, “I don’t regret doing Bigg Boss 13. But I do regret why couldn’t I control my anger. If he (Vishal) said he was undergoing depression, even I underwent through depression. Even I have been told things. We shared a bond and something like this shouldn’t have happened."

About her career prospects getting affected because of some incidents in Bigg Boss, Madhurima added, “Jyaada hamper nahin hua hai, but ek hota hain na… that there’s a perception that builds in people who don’t know you, that she’s negative and let’s not cast her. Okay, it happened. Like, there were a couple of shows which I would have done but the channel intervened. I still feel how can you throw water on somebody’s face? It was harassment."

Madhurima also shared that she is currently working on a musical documentary and has shifted to a new place in Mumbai with her mother.

