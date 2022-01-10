Madhya Pradesh Police Arrest Man Who Threatened to Blow Up Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

A man who threatened to blow up Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home, Mannat, was recently nabbed by the Madhya Pradesh police from Jabalpur, as per the latest reports. The accused, Jitesh Thakur, allegedly called up the Maharashtra police control room on January 6 and threatened to blow up several locations in Mumbai, including Mannat which is located in Bandra.

Mumbai police informed that an unknown caller made these threats and said he would blow up several areas in the city including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kurla railway station, and a gurdwara at Kharghar in neighbouring Navi Mumbai with nuclear bombs. He has been booked under sections 182, 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to a report in Pinkvilla.com.

Lehren quoted CSP Alok Sharma as saying, “We received a call from the Maharashtra police saying that a call claiming to carry terrorist attacks was made from Jabalpur. They sought our help in arresting the man. We have picked him up and have booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code."

“He does not have any motive. He often gets drunk and then makes these calls. We found out that his married life has not been going smooth because of which he has been disturbed lately," Sharma added.

On the other hand, Jabalpur’s Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Khandel told PTI that the Maharashtra police shared a mobile number, based on which they arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathan in the pipeline. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2022. King Khan will also do a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Salman and Shah Rukh will be doing cameo crossovers in each other’s films.

