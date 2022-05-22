Madonna Banned From Instagram Live After Sharing Nude Photos

Pop icon Madonna took to her official Instagram handle to share that she has been banned from going Live on the photo-sharing platform. Speaking in a video depicting the incident posted to her main Instagram page, Madonna said: “Guys we’re gonna go live. What the f***? We’re blocked from Live? Ew, what’s happening?" The ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker went on to reference her frequent nude photos shared on the app and joked that at that moment she was fully clothed and was left “speechless" when issued with an on-screen warning from the Meta-owned app regarding nudity, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Not Us!!!! violation of community guidelines………. 👀🚨"

Instagram issued a warning to her that read, “We want Instagram to continue to be an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression. Help us foster this community. Post only your own photos and videos and always follow the law. Respect everyone on Instagram, don’t spam people or post nudity."

Meanwhile, last year, Madonna’s post was taken down by the social media platform after one of the pictures featured her exposed nipple. The singer re-posted the pictures on Instagram and slammed the platform for sexualising one particular part of her body. In the pictures, Madonna was seen wearing lingerie, fishnet stockings, and Christian Louboutin heels as she posed on a bed. The singer was also spotted topless in one of the pictures in which she was lying inside the blanket. The pictures where her nipples were exposed were hidden by a red heart emoticon.

Back then, she had written, “I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby! . Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere."

She continued, “Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny. Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America 🇺🇸 ♥️❌ #artistsareheretodisturbthepeace.

