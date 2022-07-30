Madonna Doesn't Want 'Misogynistic' Men to Direct Her Biopic: 'No One's Going to Tell My Story but Me'

Madonna is called the Queen of Pop and quite rightly so. The American singer and songwriter is noted for her continual reinvention and versatility in music production, song writing, and visual presentation. She has pushed the boundaries of artistic expression in mainstream music, while maintaining control over every aspect of her career. She is also quite vocal and doesn’t mince her words.

In a recent interview with Variety, Madonna shared that many people especially misogynistic men were trying to make a biopic on her. And that she doesn’t want anyone else but herself to tell her own story. She said, “I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a pre-emptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story but me."

The ‘La Isla Bonita’ singer has previously announced her biopic two years ago which she volunteered to co-write with Diablo Cody and also helm the direction of the ‘untitled’ film. Talking about the same, Madonna stated, “I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs."

Through a statement given about her biopic by the pop singer in 2020, Madonna had said, “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer—a human being, trying to make her way in this world."

She further added, “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

Madonna has previously directed 2008’s Filth and Wisdom and 2011’s W.E, adding feathers to her film-making cap. As per reports, after a lengthy audition process, Julie Garner known popularly for her role as Ruth in the hit television series Ozark has been offered the lead role earlier this month.

Madonna will also be seen on the small screen in the near future in the form of Evan Rachel Wood in the upcoming “Weird Al" Yankovic biopic.

