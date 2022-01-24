Madonna Sebastian Makes Fashion Traffic Stop and Stare

Actress Madonna Sebastian’s Instagram timeline is all about beauty and elegance. Now, the diva has shared photos from a shoot on Instagram. Dressed in traditional attire, Sebastian is looking drop-dead gorgeous. The actress left her luscious locks loose and completed her look with simple jewellery and nude makeup. Striking different poses, Sebastian has totally nailed the traditional outing.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Sebastian’s videos and photos go viral in no time. And, this time too, her fans showered praise on the actress in the comment section. Without putting much effort, Sebastian knows how to make a statement.

Speaking of the actress, Sebastian made her debut in 2015 with the Malayalam blockbuster movie Premam. Her acting skills were highly applauded by the masses. Following the success of her Malayalam debut, Sebastian made her Tamil film debut in 2016 with Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum.

Since then, she has acted in many Tamil films like Kavan (2017), Love Will Pass Away, Power Paandi (2017), and Vaanam Kottatum (2020). Madonna Sebastian recently starred in Nani’s latest release Shyam Singha Roy.

Sebastian made her Telugu debut by starring in the remake of her Malayalam blockbuster Premam. She also made her Kannada debut in 2021 with Kotigobba 3.

Besides being a skilled actress, Sebastian is also a trained singer. She has lent her voice to many Tamil and Malayalam songs. Meanwhile, she has also performed in several TV shows.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.