Madras HC Bars Release of Arvind Swamy Starrer Rendagam on OTT Platforms

The Madras High Court, on October 5, barred the producers of the Arvind Swamy starrer Rendagam from releasing the movie on OTT platforms. Justice C Saravanan of the Madras HC issued a direction ordering the producers not to release the movie on OTT.

The order of the court came after hearing a petition filed by Kishore Kumar, a resident of Valasaravakkam, Chennai. In his petition, Kumar pleaded before the HC to ban the release of the upcoming Tamil movie claiming that he was the writer of the screenplay. The petitioner alleged that Arvind Swamy had stolen the screenplay from him in 2018.

Kishore Kumar’s counsel submitted before the court that his client wanted to make a movie, titled Jawa, and wished to rope in Arvind Swamy for the project. Owing to the same, he had mailed the film’s screenplay to Swamy in 2018. However, after the release of Rendagam in Tamil and with the title Ottu in Malayalam, Kumar realised that the newly-released film was based on the screenplay of Jawa. The plaintiff further stated that he had registered Jawa’s screenplay with the South Indian Film Writers Association on November 19, 2018.

Recording the submissions, Justice C Saravanan passed an interim ban on the OTT release of Rendagam. Additionally, the HC also ordered five people, including the production house, to deposit Rs 10 lakh each till October 10 before adjourning the hearing for the day.

Rendagam hit the big screen on September 23. It is produced by actor Arya’s production house. The film stars Eesha Rebba, Kunchacko Boban, Arvind Swamy, Aneesh Gopal and Siyad Yadu in key roles. Rendagam was originally slated to be released on September 2, but its release date was postponed due to a delay in receiving censor board certification.

On day 1, Ottu raked in Rs 45 lakh at the box office while its Tamil version, Rendagam, earned Rs 15 lakh. Rendagam and Ottu couldn’t meet the expectations of the audiences and received mixed reviews from critics as well.

After Rendagam, Arvind Swamy has a host of films, including Sathuranga Vettai 2, Kallapart, Naragasooran and Pulanaivu in the pipeline.

