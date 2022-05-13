Madras HC Dismisses Radha Ravi's Case Against Greater Chennai Corporation; Check Details

The Madras High Court has dismissed the case filed by Radha Ravi, the president of the South Indian cine TV artists and dubbing artists association, against the Greater Chennai Corporation after it sent a notice over illegal construction of a building.

The Greater Chennai Corporation appeared before the court on Thursday after filmmaker Radha Ravi’s petition and stated that there was no political motive behind sending the notice to the dubbing association.

The GCC said that the notice sent against the construction works being carried out by the South Indian cine TV artists and dubbing artists association in Saligramam, Chennai, had no political agenda behind it and was solely part of the process.

On Thursday, a bench of Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy sat in Madras High Court to give a final verdict on the case. After looking at the stand of both parties, the high court dismissed the case.

The case began when GCC sent a notice to the dubbing association building alleging it was constructed illegally. In response to it, the president of the South Indian cine TV artists and dubbing artists association, Radha Ravi, filed a petition in the Madras High Court calling it a ‘political agenda’. In his petition, he also claimed that the building was constructed after taking proper approvals from the authority in 2009.

Radha Ravi challenged the notice of GCC dated April 26, 2022, and filed a petition that stated, “The notice was issued under sections 56 (1), 57 read with Section 85 of the TN town planning act 1971 and the same is unsustainable in law. The notice should have been issued under Sections 49, 50 54, and 56. The respondent’s act of serving the notice is a politically motivated one, "

However, the allegations were rejected by the advocate of the other party who called the action a lawful one. Upon listening to both, the case got closed by the court.

