Madras HC Quashes Actress Meera Mithun's Plea in Money Laundering Case

Madras HC Quashes Actress Meera Mithun's Plea in Money Laundering Case

The police personnel from the Thenampet informed the judge that Meera Mithun was absconding and hence not appearing in the summons and investigation.

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 15:09 IST

Chennai, India

This is not the first time Meera Mithun has found herself in a controversy.
The Madras High Court has quashed the plea of model and actress Meera Mithun in a money laundering case. The case was filed in 2018 by a private company that alleged Meera Mithun had duped them of Rs 50,000. The company then filed a case at the Thenampet police station. The investigation of the issue is underway. To stop the ongoing examination by police officers, Meera Mithun petitioned at the Madras High Court.

As a counter-petition, the Thenampet police station officers objected to the plea of Bigg Boss Tamil fame and asked judge Manjula to cancel her case. The police personnel informed the judge that Meera Mithun is absconding and hence not appearing in the summons and investigation. Hearing both sides, judge Manjula dismissed the petition of Yennai Arindhaal actress Meera Mithun.

This is not the first time Meera Mithun has found herself in a controversy. Earlier, during a live session with a friend Sam Abhishek, the actress insulted Scheduled Caste Communities in the Tamil Nadu film industry. In the session, she urged the directors and producers to not employ Dalits and people from the SC and ST communities. The 8 Thottakkal actress received backlash from several organisations, including Vanni Arasu of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front who filed a complaint against her after her video.

Despite repeated summons, Meera Mithun did not appear, while Sam Abhishek is cooperating in the investigation. A non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued against Meera Mithun for her opinion. The Madras court ordered that Sam Abhishek and Meera Mithun be released on bail if they signed a bond for Rs 10,000 each, with two sureties for the same amount.

first published: December 26, 2022, 15:09 IST
last updated: December 26, 2022, 15:09 IST
