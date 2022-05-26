Madurai Couple Claiming To Be Parents of Dhanush Responds To Defamation Notice

An elderly couple from Melur town of Madurai district in Tamil Nadu, who claim that superstar Dhanush is their son, has responded to the defamation notice by saying that they are ready to fight it legally. Last week the Tamil superstar’s lawyer had served a legal notice warning the couple to file a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against them if they failed to withdraw their case against the actor.

Kathiresan, a retired state transport bus driver and his wife Meenakshi, who belong to Melur town of Madurai, have been claiming that actor Dhanush is their son and he had run away from home to act in movies. The couple had sought maintenance of Rs 65,000 per month from him as the actor’s biological parents.

The couple first moved the local court in Madurai seeking the maintenance from Dhanush in 2017. However, later the Madras HC quashed the case after verification of documents including the birth certificate of Dhanush.

In December 2020, the Madurai judicial magistrate court also dismissed Kathiresan’s case again suggesting that his claims of director Kasthuri Raja, father of Dhanush, producing forged documents weren’t supported by proper evidence. Kathiresan then moved to High Court challenging the order of the local court. The Madras HC again quashed the case on April 22 this year.

Dhanush then sent a legal notice to the Melur couple asking them to immediately apologise to Kasthuri Raja and to refrain from making such claims in future. The legal notice was sent by the actor’s lawyer Haja Mohideen Gisti. In response to this, the couple has sent their response through their lawyer asking Dhanush to withdraw his defamation notice.

Kathiresan, through his lawyer, has responded that he is not withdrawing his claim of being the biological father of Dhanush and he will fight the defamation notice legally.

Kathiresan claims that Dhanush is their eldest son of the three children they have, and he was snatched away from them by Kasthuri Raja.

