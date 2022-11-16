Magic Mike's Last Dance Trailer: Channing Tatum Will Leave You Thirsty As He Strips Down For Salma Hayek

The first trailer of Magic Mike’s Last Dance has been released and as expected, it is all things steamy. The A-rated film marks the return of Channing Tatum but it seems to be hinting that it will be his last dance on stage. This time around, he’s got the sexy Salma Hayek accompanying him.

The trailer, released by Warner Bros. Pictures, opens with Channing Tatum’s Mike serving drinks to a rather lonely Salma Hayek. As they get talking, Salma learns that Channing is beyond just a bar attender. He reveals that he is a male stripper while seducing her. Following the events of the night, Salma decides to take him along to London and introduce the idea of his show to Londoners. Through the process, Channing and Salma’s characters fall in love.

Watch the trailer below:

Advertisement

The official description of the film reads: “Magic Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse…and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?"

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is slated to release February 10, 2023, in the US while it is said to have an early release of 8 February 2023, internationally. The first Magic Mike film was released in 2012 and was a massive success. Channing return for the film’s sequel titled Magic Mike XXL in 2015. Along with Channing and Salma, the film also stars Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, Christopher Bencomo, Ayub Khan-Din and Juliette Motamed.

Read all the Latest Movies News here