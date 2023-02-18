People are enthusiastically celebrating the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, today. From observing fast to seeking blessings, people with much fervour are offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On Maha Shivratri, which is also referred to as the Great Night of Shiva, several celebrities in the Indian film industry have extended heartfelt wishes to their fans.

Taking to their respective social media handles stars like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu among others, not only offered prayers to Lord Shiva but also hoped for his blessings to remain upon their fans. Ajay Devgn, while sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, narrated a spiritual experience from the shoot of his upcoming directorial Bholaa.

Treating the fans to the pictures of “Maha Aarti” from Varanasi, Ajay penned down a lengthy note stating how much he is in love with these “frames”. He wrote, “Sometimes a director waits for one, that one unreal, mesmeric frame… and one day it just happens. That was the day I was filming the Maha Aarti sequence at Benaras. I felt an overwhelming magic that can only be experienced and seldom articulated. The spiritual energy of the place and the electrifying aura of the people all came together in one frame! As the crowd chanted ‘Har Har Mahadev‘, I felt an unmatchable power of the divine enveloping around me. Today on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, I share frames from my movie Bholaa. Seek the magic and you will see it…Har Har Mahadev!”

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut dropped a picture of herself, seeking blessings of Shivling, and wrote, “MahaShivratri ki hardik shubhkamnayen”. Draped in a simple blues saree, Kangana ended her caption with the hashtag “Maha Shivratri.”

Advertisement

While sharing a still from her upcoming romantic drama Shakuntalam, Samantha hoped that Lord Shiva stays with her fans throughout their lives. In the still Samantha can be seen decked in a beautiful white saree and praying. While sharing the post, Samantha wrote in the caption, “Om Namah Shivaya! May the blessings of Lord Shiva remain with you throughout your life.”

Selfiee star Akshay Kumar shared a picture with the wish on Maha Shivratri on Twitter and wrote, “Rakh vishwas, tu hai Shiv ka das. May lord Shiva bless us all. Happy Maha shivratri. Maha Shivratri ki hardik shubhkamnayen.”

Advertisement

Mission Majnu star Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “Happy Shivaratri everyone. May lord Shiva bless us all.”

Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu were also among the celebrities who extended their warm wishes to their fans on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Here’s wishing everyone a very a happy Maha Shivratri!

Read all the Latest Movies News here