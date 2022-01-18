Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj Splits from Wife After 12 Years of Marriage, Says Divorce More Painful Than Death

Nitish Bharadwaj, who is best known for his role as Krishna in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat, has revealed that he and his wife Smita Gate are separated. However, he chose to not delve into the details that led to the end of the marriage. The actor revealed the couple parted ways in 2019. Nitish was married to Smita for 12 years.

Speaking with Bombay Times, Nitish said that their daughters, twins Devyani and Shivaranjani, are currently living with Smita in Indore. “Yes, I filed for a divorce in the Family Court in Mumbai in September 2019. I do not want to get into the reasons why we separated. The matter is in court right now. All I can say is that sometimes divorce can be more painful than death as you live with an amputated core," he said.

Nitish, who was previously married, said that while he is a firm believer of the institution of marriage, he has been unlucky in it. The actor said that there are ‘infinite’ reasons behind a marriage breaking down. He listed “uncompromising attitude or lack of compassion or it could be a result of ego and self-centered thinking" before adding that ultimately the children suffer the most when the marriage fails.

The news of Nitish’s separation comes just hours after Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa R and Tamil actor Dhanush announced their separation. The couple was together for 18 years. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa issued identical statements on their respective social media handles to share the news of their separation. They share two sons, Yatra and Linga.

Meanwhile, rumours of Chiranjeevi’s younger daughter Sreeja’s divorce from her husband Kalyaan Dhev have also been doing the rounds. They tied the knot in March 2016. While the family is yet to address the speculations, Sreeja dropped her husband’s name from her Instagram account to fuel the rumours further. A few months ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation.

