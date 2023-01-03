Mahalakshmi Flaunts Her Love For Six Yards of Grace In Ethereal Black Saree

Mahalakshmi is a popular television actress and video jockey, who predominantly works in the Tamil entertainment industry. She started her career as a video jockey on Sun Music. The 32-year-old later ventured into acting and worked in many television shows, such as Yamirukka Bayamen, Arasi, Chellamay, Vani Rani, Pillai Nila, and Anbe Vaa, among others. She has cultivated a huge fan base with her acting chops and does not leave any opportunity to give fans a sneak peek into her life on social media.

Recently, Mahalakshmi shared a couple of pictures rocking a traditional avatar on Instagram, which garnered a lot of eyeballs. In the photos, the actress flaunted her love for sarees in an ethereal black embroidered saree with a golden border, which featured mirror work. She paired the saree with a matching blouse. The actress chose nude makeup, tied her hair in a high-raised bun, and rounded off her look with a long gold necklace and a watch on her right hand.

Check out Mahalakshmi’s Instagram post below:

Upon seeing her pictures, one of the users gushed, “Beautiful," while another remarked, “Looking so nice mam." Many others showered Mahalakshmi with heart emojis in the comments section of her post

Meanwhile, Mahalakshmi recently tied the knot with Kollywood producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran. This is the second marriage of both Mahalakshmi and Ravindar. Their wedding, which was held on September 1, was an intimate affair, attended by their close friends and family members only.

Mahalakshmi was previously married to Anil Neredimilli. The actress also has a son, Sachin, from her first marriage. On the other hand, Ravindar was previously married to R Shanti.

