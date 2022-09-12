Mahalakshmi Lashes Out at Trolls Insulting Her Husband Ravindar Chandrasekaran

Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran and actress Mahalakshmi are on cloud nine recently after tying the nuptial knot. However, they have also come under attack from trolls who have accused Mahalakshmi of marrying Ravinder for the sake of money. Ravindar was not spared and he was targetted for appearance as well as weight.

Undeterred by this criticism, Ravindar did an Instagram live session with Mahalakshmi. The live session went on for 2 minutes in which Mahalakshmi requested everyone not to mock Ravindar. The Anbe Vaa actress said that not only Ravindar, no one should be insulted.

In addition to this live session, Mahalakshmi also shared her opinion in an interview with Sun Television. The Chithi 2 actress said that she was financially independent and had the confidence to raise her son without any help. Mahalakshmi said that she wanted no marriage initially. However, she decided against it after Ravindar approached her.

Advertisement

Ravindar and Mahalakshmi are having the time of their life, giving zero concern to trollers. Recently, the Murungakkai Chips producer treated fans to a couple of adorable pictures with Mahalakshmi.

In this story, he shared a picture of Mahalakshmi and attached the song Kannukku Mai Azhagu.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ravindarchandrasekaran/2924976087503295640/?hl=en

Ravindar and Mahalakshmi are giving some major couple goals in this story. Ravinder played the Ennodu Nee Irundhaal in this story.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ravindarchandrasekaran/2924977036464574870/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ravindarchandrasekaran/2924978713196421893/?hl=en

Apart from the marriage, Ravindar and Mahalakshmi have also been in the limelight for their professional commitments. Ravindar has a channel named Fat Man Facts on which he shares songs, stories and other comedy videos. The channel currently has 1.23 lakh subscribers.

Advertisement

Mahalakshmi is gearing up for her upcoming film First Look. She shared a poster regarding this movie.

Ravindar Chandrasekaran, Ravindar Chandrasekaran films, Ravindar Chandrasekaran producer, Ravindar Chandrasekaran fans, Ravindar Chandrasekaran marriage, Killer - The Resilient, Mahalakshmi, Mahalakshmi acting

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here