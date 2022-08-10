Maharani 2 Actor Amit Sial: We Talk a Lot About Nepotism These Days, but the Audience Accepts Them

Sohum Shah and Amit Sial are excited to appear in the second season of Maharani with Huma Qureshi. People are thrilled about the OTT release, which is slated for August 25. The second season of the political drama will be streaming on SonyLiv. Ahead of its release, Sohum and Amit had a discussion with a news portal wherein they talked about the advantages of being an outsider in the entertainment industry.

In a recent interaction with the Hindustan Times, Amit and Sohum shared how easy it was for them to bond over their journeys because of how similar it was. Amit said, “The appreciation is more because we relate to each other’s struggles. Not to say people who are born with a silver spoon in their mouths don’t work hard. They do. We talk a lot about nepotism these days. But the audience accepts them. But we have richer life experiences. That knowledge works because the more life experiences you have, the better actor you become.”

Sohum seconds his motion and talks about the perks of coming from a small town. He says, “We have that advantage of being from a small town. We have seen more colours of life and more diverse people. If you have been born and brought up in Bandra, you can never have those experiences. There was a time when things like glamour, blingy clothes and physique worked. There was fascination around them. Now, the hunger is for newer, relatable stories.”

The actors revealed to the portal that the story of Maharani 2 is extremely relevant. Hence, people will find several similarities between the story and real-life incidents. They also mentioned how hard the writers worked in order to retain freshness in the upcoming season.

Talking about Maharani, Sohum will be portraying Rani Bharti’s (Huma Qureshi) husband Bheema, whereas, Amit will be playing the role of Bheema’s political rival.

