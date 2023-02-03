Home » News » Movies » Maharashtachi Hasya Jaytra Fame Actress Vanita Kharat Gets Married, See Photos

Maharashtachi Hasya Jaytra Fame Actress Vanita Kharat Gets Married, See Photos

The entire unit of Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra was part of the couple’s celebrations as well.

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 19:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Vanita and Sumeet's pre-wedding rituals and photo sessions have gone viral over the past few days.
Vanita Kharat became a household name in Maharashtra through the comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. The Marathi actress got married to her long-time boyfriend Sumeet Londhe on February 2 in a lavish ceremony. The couple has received wishes from celebrities and followers. Vanita and Sumeet’s pre-wedding rituals and photo sessions have gone viral over the past few days.

The wedding was attended by their friends. The entire unit of Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra was part of their celebrations as well. The couple got married within just days after making their relationship official. Merely 12 days back, Vanita and Sumeet had announced their relationship on social media by posting a picture of a passionate liplock.

The actress had announced that she is soon going to get married to Sumeet, and only 11 days are remaining before her big day. They had kept their relationship under wraps and had never spoken about their personal lives in front of the media or on social media.

Vanita gained recognition outside of the Marathi film industry due to her role in the Bollywood film Kabir Singh, which starred Shahid Kapoor. She appeared as a domestic help in the film and charmed audiences with her comic sequences. In the current season of Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra, Vanita is portraying an actress and comedy star. Sumeet Londhe, on the other hand, is a blogger and an online content creator.

