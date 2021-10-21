Maharashtra CM's Team Checks On Actor Varsha Dandale After Her Accident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery recently checked on Marathi TV and film actor Varsha Dandale after she recently met with a serious accident. The actor was returning to Mumbai from an award show in Bhandardara when her car fell into a trench, leading to a serious injury. Varsha has been bedridden since then.

A post, shared on the Instagram handle of the actor, reads: “As soon as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray got the news of the accident of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation teacher and actress Smt. Varsha Dandale, he directed Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar to visit Nashik to inquire about the health of Smt. Varsha Dandale."

Accordingly, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited Varsha Dandale at her residence in Nashik and inquired about her health. At the same time, Ishwarcharani prayed for a speedy recovery from the illness. Corporator Sindhu Masurkar was also present on the occasion.

A collage with pictures of CM Uddhav Thackeray and actor Varsha Dandale accepting a bouquet from Mayor Kishori Pednekar was also shared. Corporator Sindhu Masurkar was seen standing beside them.

A native of Akola municipality, Varsha settled in Mumbai after marriage. Earlier, she worked as a music teacher, and then entered the entertainment industry.

The actor rose to fame with the Zee Marathi show “Nanda Soukhya Bhare". Her performance was praised by everyone and she became popular with the character’s name.

She also played the role of Lata Kaku in Nakti Lagna. The role of Sundara Bai in Swami Samarth’s Kripa-Sindhu gave her a different identity. Apart from this, Varsha has acted in many serials as well as dramas like Anandi He Jag Saare.

