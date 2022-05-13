Maharashtra Film Maker Mahesh Tilekar Expresses Anguish Over Farmer Suicide

In an unfortunate incident, yet another farmer from Beed district of Maharashtra recently died by suicide after setting his sugarcane field on fire. Marathi writer and director Mahesh Tilekar shared a news clipping of the incident on Facebook expressing his anguish over the issue of farmer suicide. .

Tilkar wrote that in a country like India, where agriculture is given primary importance, farmers are not happy. He added that politicians will go to the family of the victim farmer with the media and the television channels will run breaking news.

“Many will capitalise the incident. The ruling party and the opposition will give it a political colour, but there is no leader who can provide permanent support to the family of a poor farmer who has lost his life. The wife of the farmer who committed suicide will be seen weeding on other people’s farms to earn a living," added Tillekar.

Mahesh wrote that it is extremely sad that the poor farmer’s wife will have to endure a lot of difficulties to ensure her family doesn’t sleep hungry.

Taking a dig at the class differences in the society, the One Room Kitchen director mentioned, “We, the learned people in the society, are seen eating in a hotel and paying a bill of a few hundred rupees. When will the system realize the value of the hard work and hard earned blood of the farmers?"

Mahesh Tilekar was recently in the news because of his latest release Hawahawai. Mahesh will make a comeback as a director after a break of 10 years. He had last directed One Room Kitchen , which was a success.

In Hawahawai, Ankit Mohan, Nimisha Sajayan, Siddarth Jadhav, Gargi Phule and Vijay Andalkar are playing pivotal roles.

