Maharashtra Government Provides Financial Aid To Child Artist Chakuli Deokar

Child artist Chakuli Pralhad Deokar received critical acclaim for her role as the protagonist of the movie Potra, which released on November 27 last year. The movie was well appreciated at the recently concluded Pune International Film Festival and Chakuli received the best actor award.

Chakuli live in Ashti village under Mohol Taluka of Solapur district. Chakuli’s house is in dilapidated condition and her father is sick and bedridden. Chakuli’s mother somehow manages to meet the household expenses.

Recently, Maharashtra Minister for Medical Education and Cultural Affairs, Amit Deshmukh received the information about the child prodigy’s family condition and he has extended help. The minister has asked the culture department to provide financial assistance of rupees one lakh to Chakuli. The minister also instructed the officials to help Chakuli pursue her education and hone her skills as an actor.

Advertisement

Chakuli had impressed many with her acting in Potra. Many applauded the fact that Chakuli is not a professional actor, but she delivered an impressive performance. Potra is written and directed by Shankar Arjun Dhotre. Potra narrates the story of a young girl Geeta who wishes to go ahead in her life but gets trapped in old social customs. Potra was praised everywhere for depicting a poignant storyline highlighting the struggles of girls. Many women could relate themselves with Geeta’s story.

Potra has been screened at 40 film festivals in India and abroad including, Ambernath Film Festival, Rome International film festival and Paris International Film festival. Potra has also been screened at Fox International Film Festival, Russia and New York International Film Festival.

Director Shankar garnered a lot of praise for deft handling of such a sensitive subject. Shankar earlier revealed that he worked on this film for 8-9 years. Shankar had said that he observed a lot of customs in childhood, which were discriminatory against girls. According to Shankar, these customs disturbed him and prompted him to write the story.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.