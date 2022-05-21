Maharashtra MLC Sadabhau Khot Comes Out In Support Of Actor Ketaki Chitale

The controversy over the arrest of Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale for her alleged derogatory post against Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar is not dying down. Ketaki is in judicial custody till June 1. Now, Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Sadabhau Khot has come out in support of Ketaki.

At a recent press conference the former minister targeted the Maharashtra government saying that we also have to be like Ketaki Chitale. Claiming that former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is returning to power Khot said, “Fadnavis Saheb, you are coming back, we too have to become like Ketaki Chitale."

Earlier, the Rayat Kranti Sanghatana chief had backed Ketaki Chitale. Khot expressed his pride in Chitale during a press conference in Tuljapur in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra. The former minister went on to say that Ketaki is a strong woman who does not need anyone’s help.

“I am proud of her. She expressed her opinion openly. Our battle is against the established leaders," said Khot.

The 29-year-old actor had shared a post on Facebook, which was attributed to another individual. The post made reference to the NCP leader’s surname (Pawar), age (80) and health. Ketaki attributed the post to one advocate Nitin Bhave. However, the investigating team is yet to find out the details of the creator of the original post.

Several FIRs were filed against her at various police stations throughout the state in connection with the post. Women wing members of NCP also protested against the actor. Chitale was arrested by police on May 14.

