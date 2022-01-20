Maharashtra's Aditi Patange is Miss India Washington USA 2021. All You Need to Know

Maharashtra’s Aditi Patange has won the title of Miss India Washington USA 2021. Aditi informed everyone about her victory via an Instagram post.

Aditi wrote in the caption that she has also won the best smile award. Her beautiful and priceless smile made her worthy of this award. She further wrote that it was one of the best moments of her life. She thanked AmPowering and Menka Soni for providing her with this opportunity. She also extended a vote of thanks to Shivani Singh, Amrita Banerjee and Neelu Rajvanshi for being the best mentors. Aditi was thankful to the mentors for turning her dream into a reality.

Aditi wore a beautiful silver colour slit gown.

The talented diva is a software engineer at Microsoft. The competition was held in Seattle, Washington. Aditi was educated at Millennium National School until class 12 before she moved to the US for higher studies. She took a degree in computer engineering and then started working as a software engineer at Microsoft.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, she was working from home and participated in the Miss India Washington USA 2021-22 pageant organised by the AmPowering organisation. Luck smiled upon the young lady as she secured the first position among the 22 participants. Aditi will now represent Washington at the national level Miss India USA in August 2022.

Aditi posed for snaps with her mentors in this post. She felt grateful to them for providing this opportunity in the caption and felt honoured to take their legacy forward.

Aditi, who was brilliant in her ramp walk, gave the credit for this achievement to her mentor Shivani Singh.

Aditi also took this opportunity to click a picture with Mrs India Catwalk USA 21-22 Harshada Patil Fegade.

