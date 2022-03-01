Mahashivratri 2022: Baal Shiv Stars and Other TV Artists Wish Fans on Auspicious Occasion

Mahashivratri is one of the largest and most significant sacred festivals of India. According to Hindu mythology, Mahashivratri translates to the Great Night of Shiva because it is the night when Mahadev performs his heavenly dance known as the Tandav. It is also said to be the day that marks the marriage of Mahadev and Devi Parvati.

To celebrate Mahashivratri, &TV’s Baal Shiv artists Aan Tiwari (Baal Shiv), Mouli Ganguly (Mahasati Anusuya), and Siddharth Arora (Mahadev) talk about the significance and celebration of the festival.

Conveying his wishes on Mahashivratri, Aan Tiwari, essaying Baal Shiv’s character, says, “Mahashivratri Ki Shubh Kamanayein to everyone. Har Har Mahadev! Mahashivratri holds a very special place in my heart as I am an ardent devotee of Mahadev. His blessing has allowed me to portray Baal Shiv’s character in the show, and I can never be more grateful. I always make it a point to visit the temple to give a sacred bath to Shiva Linga with honey, milk, and water. The audience, too, has showered me with their immense love and affection. People often greet and chant ‘Har Har Mahadev’ whenever they meet me, which itself is so beautiful and powerful."

Talking about Mahashivratri celebrations viddhi, Mouli Ganguly, essaying Mahasati Anusuya’s character, shares, “Mahashivratri is one of the most revered and sacred festivals, celebrated across the country. It is the darkest night of the month to celebrate the grace of Lord Shiva. It is a night to self-realize introspect to overcome hurdles that hinder our success and achieve spiritual growth. It is an opportunity to disperse limitedness. In some regions, devotees celebrate Maha Shivratri in the morning by observing a full day fast, eating the next day only after taking a bath. While in other regions, ardent devotees observe a fast, perform Shiva puja at Nishita Kaal (midnight), and remain awake throughout the night. Some people even perform puja during all four Prahars. Devotees visit the Shiva temple to offer tulsi, Kumkum, bhang, dhatura flower, and bael leaves to Shiv Linga. The fast is practised seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva and as a test of your determination. Havan Abhishek is also performed in temples where devotees gather and worship in huge numbers and take baths in the river Ganga. Mahashivratri Ki Sabhi Ko Hardik Shubh Kamayein! I wish that Lord Shiva fills into everyone his divine blessings to help in achieving their goals with truth, purity, and divinity."

Speaking about the significance and history of Mahashivratri, Siddharth Arora, essaying Mahadev’s character, shares, “Mahashivratri is believed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which signifies the masculine and feminine energies that balance the world. According to Hindu scriptures, this is a sacred festival that reminds us to overcome darkness and ignorance in life. As per my knowledge, different legends describe the significance of Maha Shivratri in different ways, and according to one of them, on this very night, Lord Shiv performs Tandav, the cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction. Some legends also say that on Maha Shivratri, offerings of Lord Shiva’s icons can help devotees overcome and let go of their sins and start on the path of positivity, allowing them to reach Mount Kailash and achieve moksha (salvation). Coming from Shiv ki Nagri - Varanasi and getting to essay Mahadev’s role is itself a huge blessing from Lord Shiva to me. I have always been his ardent devotee, and this festival is extremely significant and close to my heart. On Mahashivratri, I wish that may Lord Shiva shower blessings on all and give power and strength to everyone facing difficulties. Har Har Mahadev!"

Other TV stars also sent in their wishes for their fans. Actor Sharad Malhotra said, “I am a devotee of Lord Shiva and love to go to Shiv Temple. I fast on that day. I get very positive vibes whenever I go to Shiv Temple. In fact, whenever I am shooting out of Mumbai and I come to know that there is a Shiv Temple around, I go and visit it."

Pragati Mehra said, “I come from a mixed parentage, my mother is a Kashmiri and they as a community are Shiv Bhakts, so Shivratri is a big festival for them. The whole family fasts and the next day is a massive feast. So, for me, Shivratri was all about the massive sumptuous feast! Festivals and weddings work for TV shows as it’s a moment of grandeur!"

Rahul Bhatia said, “I am a true devotee of Lord Shiva. Shiva is called ‘Mahadev’ which means God of Gods. Mahashivratri means the great night of Lord Shiva. It holds a special significance because on this day, there was the union of Lord Shiva and Parvati. We call them ‘Shivshakti’. It was their sacred wedding night. This day is also considered auspicious for meditation. I also try to keep fast on every Mahashivratri in which a sacred bath is also given to Shiva Linga with honey, milk, water etc. It is also believed that worshipping Lord Shiva with devotion and sincerity on Shivaratri liberates the devotee from the cycle of birth and death and attains moksha. I feel that mythological TV shows help the audience in connecting with their religious selves more. Even I used to follow a mythological show ‘Devon ke Dev Mahadev’ and I found it so mesmerizing. All the characters portrayed their roles so beautifully. These kinds of mythological shows invoke the religious spirit in today’s youth and they are able to connect more with their religion and spirituality."

