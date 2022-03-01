Mahashivratri 2022: Priyanka Chopra Drops Pic From Her And Nick Jonas' Special Puja To Wish Fans

Priyanka Chopra wished fans on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri with a picture of a special puja she hosted at her Los Angeles home. The actress, on Tuesday, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which she, her singer-husband Nick Jonas and her long-time stylist Divya Jyoti seated in front of the massive Shiva statue at Priyanka and Nick’s house. The trio was seated with a priest.

For the special puja, Nick Jonas was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama while Priyanka Chopra opted for a baby pink floral outfit. They had their backs against the camera. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Har har Mahadev! Happy Mahashivratri to everyone celebrating." She followed it up with a close-up of her outfit.

Priyanka and Nick never miss a chance to honour each other’s roots. While Priyanka joins him to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas, Nick was seen seated beside Priyanka during the Diwali puja. In an interview with Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, Priyanka had revealed that she and Nick are aligned spiritually. “Of course, we have been raised with different faiths. I am a believer that eventually, religion is a map to get to the same destination, which is God. So, whatever your faith has been when you were raised, we are all going in the same direction to a higher power. We both align on that," she had said.

Nick and Priyanka have stayed away from the spotlight since they welcomed their first baby. The couple announced they have embraced parenthood via surrogacy. They’ve chosen to keep details of their child, reportedly a girl child. However, Daily Mail had reported that their baby arrived faster than the due date. Recently, Priyanka shared pictures of the toys she and Nick bought for their daughter. Madhu Chopra, Priyanka’s mother, had also revealed that the couple is yet to decide on a name.

