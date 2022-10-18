Maheep Kapoor Gives a Sneak Peek From Sanjay Kapoor’s 60th Birthday Blast, See Pics

Actor Sanjay Kapoor celebrated his 60th birthday in Dubai on Monday, October 17. Pictures and videos from the party have been going viral on social media. Among the many, his wife Maheep Kapoor has gone on to share a series of pictures and videos on her social media handle. Maheep is seen striking adorable poses with her husband Sanjay Kapoor in the first few photos. Some of the photos also feature their children, Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor. The family is seen posing for the camera in one photo, with elaborate décor in the background.

Another photo shows Sanjay Kapoor with a delicious-looking birthday cake. Maheep gives fans a glimpse of the entire cake in the last video. Take a look at Maheep Kapoor’s post below.

For the occasion, Maheep Kapoor donned a sleeveless shimmer dress with a plunging neckline. She accessorized the look with a dainty chain, bracelets, a watch and a few diamond rings. She completed her look with a middle-parting sleek hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. Sanjay Kapoor sported an all-black outfit and accessorized it with a belt and a watch. Shanaya donned a black bodycon dress and completed the look with a one-sided hairdo and dewy makeup. Jahaan, on the other hand, wore a black t-shirt, ripped denim and a plaid shirt.

Upon seeing the post, fans went on to heap praises on the actress. One of the users wrote, “beautiful pictures”. Another user wrote, “Lovely moments captured by you”. A third user wrote, “Sanjay is 60 but Maheep you still look sweet 16. Maheep you look absolutely gorgeous”.

Earlier, Maheep Kapoor shared an adorable birthday wish for her husband. She went on to share a series of pictures that is truly unmissable. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to our rock, my teammate. Grateful for you always, every day #60NeverLookedSoGood”. She added, “Love you & to many, many, many celebrations together”. Check out the post below.

On the work front, Maheep Kapoor was recently seen in the much-acclaimed series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The series also stars Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Bhavana Pandey. The second season premiered on September 2, 2022, on OTT giant, Netflix.

