Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan Wrap Up Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2

A little more than a year ago, we saw four sassy Bollywood wives explore their lives beyond the glare of the media spotlight in a Karan Johar-produced Netflix series aptly called ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. Loosely modeled on American shows The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Keeping up with the Kardashians, the show starred Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey.

The show had become quite popular and was liked by many. From the show, we got an inside look of the glamorous lives of these four Bollywood wives and how they balanced work and home.

And now you can brace yourselves once again for the second season of ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ which will stream soon. Maheep recently shared a picture of herself with friend and co-star Seema and informed her fans that the shooting for the second season was over.

Posing in front of Mumbai’s majestic Gateway of India, the two stunning ladies looked absolutely gorgeous. Maheep wore blue skinny jeans with a white top. Seema, on the other hand, opted for sleek denim on denim look. In the caption, Maheep informed that shooting for the second season of the show had been completed. The information left fans of the show excited who flooded the comments section saying they could not wait to see what the second season had for them.

In an earlier chat with Pinkvilla, Seema Khan had expressed her excitement about season 2 of the popular show. She said that she was really looking forward to it and that she was excited to get back together with her other three co-stars since it had been a harrowing experience with the pandemic. “It’s always fun when we are together, it’s a riot," Seema said. She had also said that the four of them had never discussed the second season before the shooting started and wanted it to be a surprise for themselves as well.

