Maheep Kapoor Shares Throwback Gems In Her Wedding Anniversary Wish For Sanjay Kapoor

It is a happy day for Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor as the couple is celebrating their 24th anniversary on December 9. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame shared pictures from their wedding day to mark the special occasion. In the photos, Maheep Kapoor is seen dressed as a bride in a lehenga and jewellery, while Sanjay is dressed in an ivory kurta pyjama. The duo is also seen with garlands around their neck. The second picture gives a glimpse of her henna-adorned hand as she holds her husband’s hand. She also shared a close-up shot of herself in a lehenga. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “24 years ago #HadStarsInMyEyes”.

On seeing this post, several celebrities and fans went on to wish the couple a happy anniversary. Among the many, Chunky Panday wrote, “Happy Happy Anniversary my dearest Maheep and Sanjay”. Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Happy 24 years of togetherness both of you”. Farah Khan Ali wrote, “Happy happy anniversary to both of you. May you have many many years of happiness togetherness and love always."

Earlier, Maheep celebrated Sanjay Kapoor’s 60th birthday in Dubai. Pictures and videos from the birthday party went viral on social media. Maheep Kapoor posted a series of photos and videos to her Instagram account. In the first few photos, Maheep is seen striking adorable poses with her husband Sanjay Kapoor. Some of the photographs also include Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor. In one photo, the family is seen posing for the camera, with elaborate décor in the background.

Maheep and Sanjay's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will make her acting debut in Karan Johar's Bedhadak. She will be seen essaying the role of Nimrit. The movie is slated to go on floors next year. Shanaya Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

