Shocking! Maheep Kapoor Reveals Sanjay Kapoor Cheated on Her in Marriage: 'I Hope Women Will...'

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is back with new season, which promises more fights, more drama and even more shocking revelations. One such dark secret has been revealed by Maheep Kapoor, who shared that her actor husband Sanjay Kapoor cheated on her during their marriage of 25 years.

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Maheep opened up about the same and whether it was difficult for her to reveal something so private on the show. “There’s nothing that’s been difficult. It just happened. We were in the moment," she said.

“We’ve pushed the envelope (referring to showing their real side on the show). I am hoping that women will understand that everything is not hunky dory. Everyone has their ups and their downs in life. And, we go through it, we chug along and that’s what it is. It’s not scratched under the surface, you will see that we all have our issues. It was important (to speak about it)," Maheep added.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

When asked if she discussed it with Sanjay before speaking about it, Maheep shared, “No, I have not discussed it. They will find out via the show."

The second season promises to be full of surprises featuring entertaining cameos by Badshah, Sunny Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, and more. In a friendly jibe, Zoya Akhtar also appears to claim that the show is not ‘Koffee With Karan’. However, the major highlight occurs when Maheep Kapoor breaks down during a confession. In another scene, Bhavana accuses Seema of playing the victim.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here